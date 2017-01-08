A birthday surprise — for his fans. David Bowie’s final recordings were released as a surprise EP called No Plan on Sunday, January 8, on what would have been the music icon’s 70th birthday.

The EP, which was released by Columbia Records, includes some of the late legend’s final known recordings, and features three new tracks — “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You.” Blackstar’s “Lazarus” is also included on the EP, which is available on iTunes.



Additionally, Bowie fans were treated to a new video that was released on Sunday to coincide with the EP, for new track “No Plan.”



Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

On Sunday, Bowie’s wife of 23 years, supermodel Iman, shared a touching hand-drawn image of the singer as a young boy to Instagram. In the image, the boy has Bowie’s trademark red-and-blue lightning bolt drawn across his face.

Bowie died almost one year ago, on January 10, 2016, of terminal liver cancer just two days after his 69th birthday. The director of Bowie’s “Lazarus” music video, Johan Renck, revealed in a new BBC2 documentary that the rocker had no idea his cancer was terminal until just three months before his death.



“The week we were shooting [his final music video] is when he found out that is over,” Renck said on BBC2’s David Bowie: The Last Five Years, according to Page Six. “We’ll end treatment or whatever that means, that his illness has won.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!







