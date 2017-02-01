Bouncing back! David Foster opened up in a new interview about life after his divorce from ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, and said that being single in his sixties is better than expected.

Chatting with Vanity Fair, the famed music producer, 67, candidly discussed his split from the 53-year-old former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.



"I tend to go from marriage to marriage — leaving one wife for another," Foster — who began dating supermodel Christie Brinkley in December — told the magazine. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it.”



Before Hadid, Foster was previously married to singer B.J. Cook, model Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

The 16-time Grammy winner continued, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, 'Oh, right.'"



Hadid officially filed for divorce from Foster in January 2016 after more than four years of marriage. One month prior, the pair announced their plan to part ways in a joint statement to Us Weekly.



"Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways," the former couple told Us in December 2015 "We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."

During a March 2016 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Hadid — who is mom of model siblings Gigi, 21, Bella, 20, and Anwar, 17, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — said that her years-long battle with Lyme disease contributed to her breakup with Foster. (Indeed, that illness played out on Hadid’s final season of RHOBH, which wrapped up last year.)



"The patient suffers, but the caretakers suffer too. Because life doesn't only change for us, it changes for the person next to you," Hadid, who was diagnosed in 2012, told Dr. Oz. "At the end of the day, David never changed, I changed. Unfortunately, these are the cards that life dealt me. It wasn't by choice. But I'm not the woman I used to be, and I probably will never be again.”



She added, “My focus, my energy goes to trying to get well, trying to make a difference, trying to find a cure for my children … and David's life is really traveling, going to concerts, loud music. And I mean, I couldn't, I can barely listen to the radio."



