David Spade attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Larry Busacca/VF15/Getty Images

David Spade was taken to the hospital after being involved in a three-car accident on Wednesday, January 4, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Beverly and Sunset boulevards in L.A., an eyewitness tells Us. Spade's Range Rover appeared to be hit from the back and spun around. The passenger airbag was deployed.

The Grown Ups actor, 52, was alone at the time. The eyewitness says he was placed on a gurney and rushed to a nearby hospital. "He seemed OK," the onlooker adds. "He just looked scared and shaken up."

A second source tells Us: "David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises but seems fine and is resting at home now."

On New Year's Day, Spade shared a photo while sitting in his car near Sunset Boulevard and joked about the ticket that was left on his windshield.

Alright 2017! Lets do this! Ps can these parking guys take one fucking day off?! A photo posted by David Spade (@davidspade) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

"Alright 2017! Lets do this!" he captioned the Instagram post. "Ps can these parking guys take one f--king day off?!"

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



