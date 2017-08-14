'Deadpool 2’ Stunt Person Dies in On Set Accident

Atlantic Images/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

A stunt person was killed on the set of Deadpool 2 in a motorcycle accident on Monday, August 14, in Vancouver.

According to TMZ, the female driver, who has not yet been identified, went into the air and crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio while filming the Marvel sequel.

Vancouver police confirmed the report on Monday via Twitter. "A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle,” a tweet from the official account reads. "VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene.”

The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin, has been filming in Reynolds' hometown since June and is scheduled for a June 2018 release.

The news comes just one day after Tom Cruise reportedly injured himself while filming a stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible 6. In a video posted by TMZ, the 55-year-old was attached to a safety rope as he jumped from rooftop scaffolding to an adjacent building, but fell short and hit the side of the building. The Top Gun star then stood up and walked a few steps, favoring one leg, before putting his hands on his thighs and leaning over, eventually limping away.

Last month, stuntman John Bernecker died on the set of The Walking Dead when he suffered a severe head injury after falling more than 20 feet to a concrete floor while filming the AMC series. "John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support following organ donation,” AMC told Us Weekly at the time. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."



