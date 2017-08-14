Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds spoke out about the death of a stunt woman, who has not yet been identified, on the set of the Marvel sequel in Vancouver on Monday, August 14.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” Reynolds, 40, tweeted hours after the accident. “We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

Vancouver police confirmed the sad news on Twitter. “A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle,” the police department’s official account tweeted. “VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene.”

Film studio 20th Century Fox also released a statement about the incident on Monday. “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” a company spokesperson told Us Weekly. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

According to TMZ, the motorcycle driver flew up into the air and crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio at Shaw Tower. The website reports that witnesses say the stunt woman did not apply the brakes.

The film, which also stars Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin and Jack Kesy, was scheduled for a June 2018 release. There’s no word on whether this will affect the production schedule.



