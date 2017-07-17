Delta Calls Ann Coulter’s Twitter Rant ‘Unnecessary and Unacceptable’

Another airline complaint. Ann Coulter went on a rant against Delta Airlines after she was allegedly booted from her pre-booked extra-space seat without an explanation on a flight from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport to Palm Beach International Airport.

The conservative commentator, 55, went on an hours-long rant about the airline and its staff on Saturday, July 15. “Just when you think it’s safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta,” she tweeted. “Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away.”

Coulter then tweeted a photo of the flight attendant and shared their alleged exchange. “‘Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?’ Flight attendant: ‘I don’t know,’” she wrote.

The political analyst also shared a photo of the woman that was given her original seat. “.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat,” she tweeted. “Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an ‘emergency’ to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked?’ Also, @Delta, your wifi doesn’t work — probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they’re being treated.”

She continued: “So glad I took time [to] investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. But at least @Delta was nice @ it, summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology.”

Coulter went on to say it was a “the dachshund-legged woman” that took her seat and slammed the airline’s employees. "@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED!” she tweeted.

The following day, she complained that Delta had not yet responded to her about the incident. “No one would think that 28 hours (& counting) for an explanation is due to @Delta’s incompetence,” she tweeted on Sunday, July 16. "@Delta employees MUCH too talented!"

Delta issued a response on its website on Sunday evening. “We are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media,” Delta said in a statement on the company website Sunday. “Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable. Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen. Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience."

The airline added that Coulter was moved from aisle seat 15D to window seat 15A when working to accommodate several passengers' seating requests. Delta stated that it will refund Coulter $30 for her preferred seat purchase.

