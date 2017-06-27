DeMario Jackson says he was blindsided when Bachelor in Paradise producers sent him home amid the sexual misconduct investigation involving him and Corinne Olympios. In a preview clip for his Tuesday, June 27, interview with E! News, Jackson, 30, explains that he “got a call by a producer that was just like, ‘Hey, sh-ts about to get real, real fast.’”

Jackson went on to explain to E!’s Melanie Bromley that he struggled to explain the situation to his father upon arriving home. “He’s like, what’s going on?” Jackson recalls. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I looked at him and I’m like, ‘I think I need a lawyer.’"

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. temporarily suspended production on Paradise after a producer allegedly claimed misconduct in the workplace after witnessing Olympios and Jackson hooking up in the swimming pool on set.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Olympios referred to herself as a “victim” and claimed she blacked out from drinking. Jackson, however, called the allegations “false” and “malicious” in a statement to Us. After Warner Bros. concluded the investigation on June 20, finding no evidence to support the claims, Olympios’ lawyer, Marty Singer, released a statement to announce they were still conducting a separate investigation.

During an interview with E! News that aired on Monday, June 26, Jackson detailed his confusion over being told he had to leave the show when a producer approached him. “He goes, ‘I’m gonna need you to bow out,” he explains, “Tell Chris [Harrison], the crew that you love them, you’re thankful, however you’re not here for the right reasons. I’m like what the f—k? He’s goes ‘I can’t tell you what I know, but it’s gonna be bad if you don’t leave tonight.”

Jackson’s three-part interview concludes on E! News on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. And 11 p.m. ET.

