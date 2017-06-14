DeMario Jackson Breaks His Silence Amid 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson has broken his silence following the suspension of season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Jackson and his fellow BIP costars were sent home after an alleged incident that occurred between him and Corinne Olympios.

Jackson, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season 13 of The Bachelorette, was asked about his time in Mexico while leaving a Starbucks in L.A. on Tuesday, June 13.

"No comment," he said in a video, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say. Love you all, thank you for the support."

As previously reported, Warner Bros. is investigating an alleged sexual misconduct incident. A producer reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace when they felt things went too far between Jackson and Olympios in the pool on set.

Nevertheless, Jackson is confident that he did nothing wrong. "[DeMario] is doing great! In high spirits. Nobody truly enjoys having their character questioned, but he is certainly classier than how he is being portrayed," a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth. He is in high spirits and positive because he knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of."

Olympios, meanwhile, has yet to speak out. She previously was featured on Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor earlier this year.



