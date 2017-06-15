DeMario Jackson revealed in an interview with Inside Edition that he’s been fired from his job following allegations of sexual misconduct on set of season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise.

“My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition, according to a press release obtained by Us Weekly. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

Jackson told Inside Edition that he’s since been fired from his job as an executive recruiter and that he doesn’t blame castmate Corinne Olympios for losing his job, he just wants the “truth” revealed to clear his name.

“I don’t blame anyone right now,” Jackson said. “All I want is the tapes.”

As previously reported, Jackson and Olympios reportedly got hot and heavy in the pool while filming season 4 of the dating show in Mexico. According to reports, a producer felt uncomfortable and claimed sexual misconduct at the workplace. The entire cast was then sent home and production on the show was halted. In a statement to Us Weekly, production company Warner Bros. revealed they’re investigating the incident.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” Warner Bros. told Us on Monday, June 12.

Meanwhile, both Olympios and Jackson have lawyered up.

In a statement to Us on Wednesday, June 14, Olympios claimed that she’s a “victim” and that she’s suffered mentally: “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Jackson has also since threatened to take legal action.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he told Us in a statement later that same day. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

