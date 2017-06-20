DeMario Jackson has been asked to return to Bachelor In Paradise after Warner Bros. found no evidence of alleged misconduct, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

According to one insider, the season 4 cast, which includes Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Amanda Stanton, have also been asked to return following the brief halt in production.

It’s unclear if Corinne Olympios will return.

As Us Weekly previously reported, after Warner Bros. announced they’d concluded their investigation and found no wrongdoing on the set, Olympios’ attorney, Marty Singer, released a statement to Us Weekly stating that they’ll continue to investigate the alleged incident.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” Singer told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 20. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Warner Bros. said in a statement that it won’t be releasing footage of Olympios and Jackson’s alleged hook up out of privacy of the contestants.

“We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” the statement read. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

A source tells Us that shooting will resume early next week and continue through July 4. Season 4 was originally scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

