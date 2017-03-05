No makeup, just freckles 💗 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

A natural beauty! Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Saturday, March 4, to share a stunning makeup-free selfie — and she looked stunning.

"No makeup, just freckles," the "Confident" singer, 24, captioned a barefaced photo of herself relaxing in bed. Staring in the camera lens, she holds her left hand in front of her mouth, showing off her cross tattoo.

Several fans praised Lovato for sharing the gorgeous picture. "You look more beautiful without makeup on," one Instagram user commented. Another added, "You definitely don't need makeup to look beautiful." Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Lovato appeared to have false eyelashes on. "Very pretty, but you forgot to take off your lashes girl. So no, it's not natural," one user noted. "But you're still very pretty."



The Disney alum has been open about her struggles with self-confidence and body image through the years. In 2012, she told Self magazine, "I've spent the past two years getting over an eating disorder and issues like self-harming and bipolar disorder. Unlike a person who doesn't have these problems, I have to work on this stuff every day. I'm reminded of that whenever I eat or feel down."



Lovato, who entered a West Hollywood rehab facility in 2011 and lived in a sober house in Los Angeles in 2012, also spoke out about her battle with bipolar depression during a May 2015 interview with HuffPost Live. "[I] didn't know what was wrong with me," she said at the time. "Little did I know, there was a chemical imbalance in my brain. Because I didn't tell people what I needed, I ended up self-medicating and coping with very unhealthy behaviors."

