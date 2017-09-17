Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sorry, not sorry. Demi Lovato opened up in a candid interview about her decision to stay quiet about her sexuality.



The “Confident” singer, who has been a longtime LGBT supporter, revealed that while one of her proudest moments was accepting the GLAAD Vanguard award, she wants to be known for her art, and not her sexuality.

“I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” Lovato told Pride Source on Friday, September 15. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite.”



Lovato, whose 2015 song “Cool For The Summer” touched on the subject of sexual experimentation, was recently spotted holding hands with a woman at Disneyland in pictures that surfaced on social media.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, has a YouTube documentary coming out on October 12 called Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated and she hopes it will put a stop to those pesky relationship status and sexuality questions.

“If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms,” she added.

Lovato, who recently celebrated five years of sobriety, also touched on the issue of substance abuse issues in the LGBT community.

“I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don't even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol,” she told Pride Source.

As previously reported, the former Disney star told Us Weekly earlier this month that she works on her sobriety “every single day.”



"Every day is a battle … Some days are easier than others and some days, you forget about drinking and using. I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well," Lovato told Us. "I see a therapist twice a week, I make sure I stay on my medications, I go to AA meetings, I do what I can physically in the gym, you know, I make it a priority."

The singer, who most recently dated MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, checked into rehab in 2010, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for bulimia. Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that Lovato had been living in a sober house in order to help maintain her sobriety.

Lovato’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, will be released on September 29.

