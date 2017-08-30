'DWTS’ Alum Derek Hough Is a Vegan, But Still Loves Nachos

You can’t go wrong with green. Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about a newly-adopted vegan diet he’s committed to trying with girlfriend Hayley Erbert while attending the Choreography Nominee Reception in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 27.

The 32 year-old TV personality, who has been dating the 22-year-old DWTS troupe dancer since July 2015, told Us: “We both are trying the vegan thing right now and it’s actually really easy. People are like, ‘Is it hard?’ and I’m like, ‘nah.’ Living in LA, it’s actually hard not to be [vegan]. I feel great. I have a lots of energy, my skin has cleared up, I feel great.”

Hough and his love made the commitment to a plant-based diet to better improve their health and naturally boost their energy levels.

“It’s a health thing. It really is,” the World of Dance judge said. “I think it’s just something that you have to discover yourself and works for you. It’s about energy for me. If you’re waking up and you’re tired and a little sluggish, then you don’t have to live like that.”

He continued: “There is a life where you can wake up and have level 10 energy from the minute you wake up to the minute you go to sleep without having to take caffeine or take coffee. That does exist.”

While Hough prefers to dine out at vegan restaurants rather than cooking his own dishes, he explained that for people who are curious about a plant-based diet, they should experiment with different food options to know what will work best for their own bodies.

But don’t be fooled. While the couple make a conscious effort to eat healthy, the hunk admits that he and his girlfriend both had a moment of weakness on a recent night out.

“I have the popcorn and I have the nachos. That’s my vice,” Hough laughingly revealed. “I go to the movies and I just eat tons of popcorn and stuff like that. And she had donuts. She loves sugar.”

