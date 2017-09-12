MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis stepped out for the first time since welcoming their daughter for a date night at Carbone restaurant in NYC’s Greenwich Village neighborhood on Monday, September 11.

The couple kept it casual, with Jeter wearing black pants and a blue flannel as Davis wore an all-black ensemble.

The duo announced the arrival of their first child together on August 18 with a tweet from Jeter’s website’s verified account. "Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, August 17," the Players' Tribune Twitter account tweeted.

The retired New York Yankees player, 42, and Davis, 27, revealed in February that they were expecting a baby girl. "Big moments also have a funny way of making you look ahead. Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," the model wrote on The Players’ Tribune at the time. "Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

While Davis was pregnant, Jeter revealed that he wasn’t exactly ready for fatherhood. "You know, I prided myself in my career to be prepared at all games,” he said at his jersey retirement ceremony in May. "Any time I'm unprepared, it makes me uncomfortable. I'm unprepared.”

"From everything people have told me, just do it and see what happens,” he continued of impending fatherhood. “People can give you advice, but until you're in it, you never really know what to expect. So I'm excited, but at the same time I'm nervous.”

Jeter and Davis tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016, after getting engaged in November 2015. The pair began dating in 2012.

