Derek Jeter Says He’s ‘Unprepared’ for Fatherhood

Practice makes perfect! Derek Jeter told reporters that he feels “unprepared” for fatherhood at a news conference following his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, May 14.

The MLB all-star, who unveiled his plaque at the Yankee Stadium in New York while retiring his famed No. 2 jersey, was asked by a reporter: “You did a great job of handling the jobs of being a Yankee. Are you ready for the challenges of being a dad?"

According to NewJersey.com, Jeter — who’s expecting his first child with wife Hannah Davis — candidly laughed that no, he’s not really ready.

"You know, I prided myself in my career to be prepared at all games," the 42-year-old added. "Any time I'm unprepared, it makes me uncomfortable. I'm unprepared.”

That said, Jeter, who’s model wife, 27, announced her pregnancy in February, plans on taking it day by day.

"From everything people have told me, just do it and see what happens,” he added of impending fatherhood. “People can give you advice, but until you're in it, you never really know what to expect. So I'm excited, but at the same time I'm nervous."

Before unveiling the plaque, the couple dined at Soho House in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on Saturday. The duo, who were accompanied by three friends, stayed for two hours.

