Is it over? Blac Chyna might have called it quits with her boyfriend, Mechie. The Rob & Chyna star and the R&B singer have seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram as of Wednesday, September 20, which might signal they’ve gone their separate ways.

The couple started dating when her relationship with Rob Kardashian came to an end earlier this year. The couple were spotted partying together at a club just last week but that might have been the end of their short romance. Chyna shared photos of her outfit from that night, September 15, on Instagram, where she wore a beige, see-through one-piece romper that showed off her cleavage, and videos of them dancing together also surfaced online.

The romance lasted for just a few months but they were never too shy to show some PDA, often sharing videos of themselves kissing all over social media. The 29-year-old also spent Labor Day weekend with Mechie in Miami where they were spotted hanging out on a yacht with friends and just a few weeks after going public with their relationship, the couple shared a video online in July of a new tattoo the singer had gotten behind his ear of his girl's initials, “BC.”.

Chyna’s tumultuous relationship with Kardashian came to an end in July after he went on a social media rant, and shared an Instagram video of the former model kissing Mechie in bed, as well as nude photos of her.

The mother of two spoke to Us Weekly in July after the split from Kardashian and told Us what she is looking for in a man. "I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy," she said. "Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right — and treats me right.”



She added, "Once respect comes, then loves come and when love comes, a really healthy relationship comes, you know? If you don't have that, things just crumble."

The Lashed salon owner and the reality star called off their engagement in December and on September 15, they reached a custody agreement over their 10-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

