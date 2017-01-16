The heart wants what it wants! Selena Gomez fans briefly lost their minds on Sunday, January 15, when the singer teased new music in an Instagram video. The only problem? It wasn't from Gomez's own discography.

The "Hands to Myself" songstress, 24, was instead giving a shout-out to friends, fellow musicians Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. "When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys - one of my favorite songs they have ever written," she wrote.

Michaels and Tranter are frequent writing partners who have collaborated with artists such as Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato and Gomez's ex Justin Bieber. Michaels is the songwriter behind Gomez's "Good For You" and Bieber's "Sorry."



In the clip, Gomez hugs Michaels while lip-syncing to Michaels' new song "Issues" in a music studio. Michaels and Tranter posted videos with Gomez, too.

"When you have the most incredible and supportive friends in the world. I love you both so much. #issues @tranterjustin @selenagomez," Michaels captioned via Instagram. Tranter added: "We got #issues @imjmichaels @selenagomez (I love these two so much I could scream)."

Selenators still have good stuff to look forward to, however. Last month, Gomez confirmed that she's back to work after her three-month rehab stay. "Music and love," she captioned an Instagram pic of herself applying eyeliner at the time.

The former Disney star has had company in her studio. Last week, photographs of her and The Weeknd making out went public. A source told Us Weekly that they have been working on new material together and that Gomez "really likes him and they are just getting to know each other." Gomez and the "Starboy" singer, 26, once shared the stage together when they performed at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.

