Is The Weeknd taking it to the bedroom? The Canadian crooner teamed up with rapper Nav for a new song, "Some Way," and many fans think the collaboration disses Justin Bieber's sex life with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who's now dating the "Starboy" singer.

In the explicit nearly three-minute track, which was released on Wednesday, February 15, The Weeknd boasts about pleasing an unnamed woman sexually and stealing her from her boyfriend. "I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy," he sings.

Later in the song, the two-time Grammy winner croons, "I just took that chick and I know you feeling some way / She just want a n---a like me."

The beef between the musicians began shortly after The Weeknd, 26, and Gomez, 24, took their relationship public in January. Days after the new couple were photographed making out in Santa Monica, Bieber, 22, was asked by a paparazzo if he listens to The Weeknd's music. "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s--t's wack," he replied.



The "Love Yourself" singer, who famously dated Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014, insulted The Weeknd again in an Instagram Live video on February 12, when he burst out laughing for nearly 15 seconds after joking that "Starboy" is his favorite song.



The "Party Monster" singer and the Disney alum have been nearly inseparable in recent weeks. They jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway in late January. After the Grammys on February 12, they met up at Rihanna's afterparty at 1 Oak in West Hollywood, where they were spotted "getting cozy," a source told Us Weekly. Bieber, meanwhile, told his fans on Instagram on Valentine's Day, "I got no food, I got no job ... and I got no Valentine!"

