Of his playlist, DJ Ruckus explains, “This group of songs is a true open-format DJ set, made for all genders, all age groups, featuring all genres together. Happy New Year to all that are listening and enjoy dancing your booty off.”

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie: “A perfect song to honor just one of the rock 'n' roll legends we lost this year.”

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars: “One of the biggest songs this year, great for all age groups and a must to ring in the new year.”

“Ride” by Twenty One Pilots: “All your guests will be singing along.”

“This Girl” by Kungs vs Cookin' on 3 Burners: “One of my favorite pop-deep-house-vibe songs, super sexy.”

“Freak Like Me” by Lee Walker vs DJ Deeon: “This is a slightly deeper cut and will get everyone to the dance floor.”

“Let Me Hold You (Turn Me On)” by Cheat Codes & Dante Klein: “A remade tropical vibe pop song. I loved the original and love this version.”

“I Would Like” by Zara Larsson: “I picked up this hit in Australia. It also has a remake part that makes it great and familiar.”



“La Vida Es Una” by Pitbull feat. Lil Jon: “This is a big energy, Latin club record perfect for New Year’s in Miami or any big-room commercial nightclub (or in your house that you’re trying to make feel like a nightclub).”

“The Half” by DJ Snake feat. Jeremih, Young Thug & Swizz Beatz: “They are playing this in London a bit and it’s great for any New Year’s birthday shout-outs.”

"OOOUUU" by Young M.A: “This has been the hottest fourth quarter hip-hop record in the clubs from a new artist with a promising career.”

“Starboy” by The Weeknd: “This guy is soon to have his name in history books — 2016 wouldn’t have been the same without this album.”

“Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber: “An undeniable, feel-good pop hit with that reggae feel that everyone will sing along with.”

“All Night (Coloring Book)” by Chance The Rapper: “This song is for my party people over 21 drinking all night!!”

“Freedom! '90” by George Michael: “Another one of the many legends in music that we lost this year. One of his greatest songs ever.”



“Party Like A Rock Star” by Shop Boyz: “An oldie but a goody, this Southern hip-hop record is great for all crowds and age groups. The title is what everyone on New Year’s Eve should be doing.”

“Litty” by Meek Mill feat. Tory Lanez: “A hip-hop track that came late in the year that has big energy and describes a feeling we all want to feel on NYE.”



“Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane: “His song was No. 1 in the country recently for weeks. And we ALL saw the #mannequinchallenge that came with it that swept 2016.”

“Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson: “This is personally my favorite performer of all time and I couldn't think of a better message anytime, especially while ringing in the New Year.”

“All The Way Up” by Fat Joe, Remy Ma feat. French Montana: “Undeniably the best hip-hop hit to come out this year, and what a feeling to be all the way up!”

“Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Bananarama: “It’s time for everyone to say goodbye to 2016.”

