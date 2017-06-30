Donal Logue Makes Plea to His Missing Child: ‘Please Come Home’

Gotham star Donal Logue made an emotional plea for his missing child to return home via Twitter on Thursday, June 29.

"Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home," the Grounded for Life alum, 51, wrote. "If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly."

As previously reported, Logue announced on Tuesday, June 27, that his child, who also goes by Arlo, is missing. "Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2” 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly https://t.co/2s6A7OAGq6 — donal logue (@donallogue) June 30, 2017

The Patriot actor went on to thank supporters for their "love & prayers" in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday.

Logue's ex-wife, Kasey Smith, has also taken to social media since Jade's disappearance. "This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please," she captioned an Instagram pic on June 29.

She added on Twitter: "Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @donallogue and I need you home."

Logue's rep told Us Weekly that the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

