Donald Faison is mourning the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey Faison, mother to three of his children. The Scrubs alum shared a heartfelt post about her passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 1.

"My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison," Faison, 42, wrote. "She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love."

Donald met Lisa when she was a nursing student. They were married from 2001 to 2005 and are parents of twins Dade and Kaya, 18, and son Kobe, 16.

Ron Galella/WireImage

The Clueless star didn't provide any details about Lisa's death, but he did share a pic that Dade posted of two people holding hands. "I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most," Dade wrote on his own Instagram account Wednesday. "I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time! #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love."

Following their split, the actor married Jessica Simpson's BFF and former assistant, CaCee Cobb. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after six years of dating and share son Rocco, 3, and daughter Wilder, 22 months. The Exes star is also dad to son Sean, 20, from a previous relationship.

