Presidential behavior. Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade on Saturday, February 4, claiming that “certain Middle-Eastern countries” agree with the Muslim ban and slamming the federal judge who blocked his executive order.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security — big trouble!” the 70-year-old real estate mogul wrote. “Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”



On Friday, February 3, U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle issued a temporary restraining order that blocked Trump’s recent executive orders to ban citizens from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States. Robart ruled that states have the legal right to sue, which could have bigger implications for attorneys general taking on Trump over other issues later on down the line.



“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” the flustered president continued, attacking Robart. He then turned his attention to the New York Times, which covered the story. “After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost!”



The former Apprentice host ended his diatribe with a simple, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”



The executive orders that Trump issued on Friday, January 27, to place a 90-day ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, has been met with criticism and protests throughout the world.

Protests erupted at airports throughout the nation, and on Thursday, February 2, Yemeni bodega owners in New York City went on a city-wide strike in protest of the immigration ban.

On Wednesday, February 1, Trump’s longtime pal Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show that he worried for the president’s “sensitive ego,” noting that the presidency “is going to be very detrimental to his mental health.”



“It’s a very difficult job,” the 63-year-old radio personality said. “And Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved. … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very, very critical. … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.”

