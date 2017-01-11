Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Despite the fact that President-elect Donald Trump has denied a report that he hired prostitutes to perform “golden showers,” the internet is still having a field day with the allegations.

On Tuesday, January 10, BuzzFeed News published a 35-page unverified document compiled by a former British intelligence officer, containing several claims about the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, and his alleged involvement with the Russian government. The file, which has not been substantiated, alleges Russia “has been cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years” and that Trump was involved in “perverted sexual acts” during a trip to Moscow.



The bit about “golden showers” is arguably the most crass portion of the report, which alleges that Trump employed “a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him.”



The real estate tycoon responded to the claims on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT.” He added in several more tweets on Wednesday that “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! I win an election easily, a great ‘movement’ is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?"



During a January 11 appearance on the Today show, Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus also slammed the allegations, calling the report “phony baloney garbage.”



Despite the denials, the claims about Trump have caused quite a splash on social media. Take a look at some of the tweets and memes below:



Here's what the US electoral college map would look like if Trump were into it pic.twitter.com/W50HrngTp8 — ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ғᴏʟᴛᴀ (@JamesFolta) January 11, 2017

You think a man that lives in this room wouldn't want everything else to be golden too? #goldenshower pic.twitter.com/lZXXHEhZXI — Darwin Brandis (@DarwinBrandis) January 10, 2017

This picture was so ahead of its time. #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/nx84OovlwX — (((Elle Fane ❄️ (@gabyfane) January 11, 2017

When Trump can't respond to all the memes individually so he drops his response album. #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/i6BHXQu3G8 — Travon Free (@Travon) January 11, 2017

Come for the soft sensuality, stay for the golden shower? pic.twitter.com/IPdeZ7WeHE — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 11, 2017

How much urine can you get on you before you turn too orange? Asking for a friend. #GoldenShower — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) January 11, 2017

We’re living a reality tv show episode: “On a very special episode of ‘America,’ a Russian sex tape, a golden shower, & a VERY orange man.” — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 11, 2017

