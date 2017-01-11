During Donald Trump’s first press conference since the election, viewers were quick to point out that the president-elect has a very interesting way of pronouncing “industry.” Watch a supercut of all the times he said it in the video above!

The business mogul, 70, used the term plenty of times throughout the one-hour event on Wednesday, January 11, at NYC’s Trump Tower. “Watching #Trump and focusing on his utterly weird pronunciation of ‘industry’ as a coping mechanism,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Trump cannot pronounce the word ‘industry’: he says ‘inn-DUH-stree.”



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Besides discussing industries, he used the opportunity to bash BuzzFeed for what he called a "fake news” report of his alleged ties to Russia and to explain how he intends to separate himself from his business and potential conflicts of interest. In one of many surreal moments, he ended the media event by using his Celebrity Apprentice catchphrase WHILE telling reporters about his sons Donald Jr. and Eric taking over Trump Organization. “I hope that at the end of eight years I’ll come back and say, ‘You did a good job.’” he said. "If they don’t do a good job, I’ll come back and say, ‘You’re fired.’"



Unsurprisingly, Hollywood was not too impressed with the latest appearance from the incoming POTUS. “The ‘anti-Hollywood’ candidate ended his press conference with his TV CATCHPHRASE. So if I’m ever Pres, I get to end with ‘What the deuce’?” Seth MacFarlane wrote of his famous Family Guy saying. Brooklyn Decker joked about Trump’s comments that the unverified and unsubstantiated report about his alleged sexual conduct and “golden showers” must be false because he’s a bit of a “germaphobe.” “Urine is sterile,” she tweeted.



See more celeb reactions below:

im gonna need a bigger TV to fit this administrations ego on. — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 11, 2017

every time he says "friend of mine, great guy" you know that person is evil personified — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 11, 2017

Trump is brilliant deflector. Answers not one question. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 11, 2017

This trump press conference feel more like a mandatory school assembly than a press conference. Now Mrs Dillon will talk about businesses. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 11, 2017

Love this press conference.

Trump's playing the media like a virtuoso conductor & many of them deserve it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2017

Now this press conference sounds like a spelling bee. EMOLUMENT. Can you use that in a sentence? — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 11, 2017

Welp, sounds like Trump's press conference was mature and dignified and calmed the nerves of a unified and grateful nation. NOT! — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 11, 2017

I am not a member of the press. I care about @realDonaldTrump's tax return. https://t.co/aXu249PKCP — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 11, 2017

He could also still run Trump Steaks, bankrupt a casino and an airline while while ripping off students and not pay his contractors. https://t.co/bDr0tqyy2B — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 11, 2017

Our President Elect just ended a press conference with a reality tv show catchphrase. God help us all. #Resist — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 11, 2017

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



