Bane lives?! Donald Trump accidentally quoted Batman villain Bane during his inauguration speech in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Watch the mashup in the video above!

Trump's remarks were similar to what Bane (Tom Hardy) said to the people of Gotham before he viciously took control of their city.

"Today's ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," Trump, 70, said outside the Capitol.

Bane, meanwhile, said in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it back to you, the people."

Viewers took to social media about the odd coincidence. "I hope Trump uses more Bane quotes in his speeches... At least it would be entertaining," one person tweeted. A second joked: "Tom Hardy should do the voice of bane for that Trump speech. HE HAS TO!"

That wasn't the only possible repeat of the day. Trump's initial Twitter background on his new @POTUS account was actually a photo from Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. It was changed to a photo of the American flag before finally being replaced with a pic of Trump gazing out a window.



