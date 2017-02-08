Twitter did not take it easy on President Donald Trump this time. The POTUS had social media LOL-ing after he referenced “easy D” in a tweet on Wednesday, February 8.

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” he wrote.



The former business mogul, 70, seemed to be referencing his controversial travel ban for seven predominantly Muslim countries, which is being challenged in the courts. It appeared “easy D” may be short for “easy decision” about the outcome.



Some Twitter users had another, NSFW D-word in mind while reading the comments. “Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffer are discussing how to tell the President of the United states what ‘Easy D’ means,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “Sure the Easy D may be nice but it’s the D you really have to work for that’s the most rewarding.”



Others compared the phrase to the late N.W.A rapper Eazy-E. “@realDonaldTrump EASY D, is that your new hip hop name?!” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “He’s obviously referring to NWA’s forgotten 7th member: Easy D."



@MrTommyCampbell Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon... — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 8, 2017

Grindr; when you want that Easy D. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 8, 2017

What hero is going to ask @seanspicer about Easy D? — Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) February 8, 2017

SNL writers when they saw that Easy D tweet pic.twitter.com/U96Q2JoYO3 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2017

Easy D: the uncomfortable sequel to Easy A about a little boy who accidentally becomes President by offering to deport people of color. — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) February 8, 2017

Here we feminists thought Trump would do nothing for women, but it’s only week two and he’s tackling the national shortage of easy D. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 8, 2017

America: land of the free, home of the easy D. https://t.co/pmW7YT3mKR — Abby McDonald (@abbymcdonald) February 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Easy-D? Weird! That was the name of the NWA cover band that bailed on your inauguration! — dvb (@dvb) February 8, 2017

