"I was as stunned as anyone," Medley, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at Josh McBride's 30th birthday party at Haus nightclub in New York City on Saturday, September 9. "I thought that it was going to be difficult because there was so much pressure put on that relationship. I just don't know if Tom was really ready to be married. I think he was ready to be in a relationship, but it's a very different thing to be married. Luann loves to be married. Everyone says Luann is a partier and likes to be out — yeah, when she's single. But when Luann is married, Luann is a big homebody. She really is."

After de Lesseps, 52, made the shocking announcement, her friend reached out with a message of support. "I always said about Luann that you're a friend through the good, the bad and the ugly," Medley told Us. "You can advise them and then once they make a decision, you have to be supportive. But if they get in trouble, you have to be supportive. I feel bad for what happened."

According to Medley, her costar was ready for commitment. "Remember, she was a mother and a wife for twentysomething years. She was a good one!" Medley noted, referencing Luann's marriage to first husband Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she shares adult children Victoria and Noel.

Now, de Lesseps is focusing on herself. "I'm very proud of the way she is handling [the split] with dignity," Medley told Us. "She's not out running around. She's getting her life back together. She's keeping her life quiet and getting healthy, and I love her to death and I wish her well. She'll be fine because she's a survivor."

D'Agostino, 50, is moving on, too. "He's been spending time with close friends and family," a source exclusively tells Us. "He's not dating anybody and just kind of living his life."



