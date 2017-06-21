Hug me, brotha — or not. Drake Bell didn't send a text message to Josh Peck to congratulate him on his engagement last June, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The news of the former Drake & Josh costars' estrangement recently went public after it was revealed that Peck, 30, did not invite Bell, also 30, to his June 17 wedding to longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien. Bell slammed Peck in a since-deleted tweet over the weekend, writing, "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha."

The "Found a Way" singer was especially hurt that Drake & Josh producer Dan Schneider received an invitation to the wedding. "Drake was upset that Dan Schneider was there," the insider tells Us. "Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk."

As previously reported, the Grandfathered alum was upset by Bell's decision to make a spectacle of their feud. A source exclusively told Us that Peck told some of his wedding guests that he and Bell "hadn't spoken in three years," other than the occasional social media exchange.



"When Drake didn't get invited to Josh's wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes," the insider told Us. "Josh was really hurt. They aren't close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding."

The actors famously played stepbrothers on the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2004 to 2007. Peck has yet to publicly acknowledge Bell's tweets.

