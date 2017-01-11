What a gem! Only weeks into Drake's romance with Jennifer Lopez, he's already charming her with glitzy — and very pricey — gifts. The "Hotline Bling" rapper, 30, recently dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for J.Lo, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Lopez, 47, flashed the nearly 16 carats of pear-, round- and marquise-cut sparkles at Drake's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Later the same night, the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme added a gold pendant chain (that bore a striking resemblance to a necklace Drake was photographed wearing one week prior!) to her attire.



The pair, who first met in her Planet Hollywood dressing room after he attended her All I Have Las Vegas residency December 11, haven't been able to spend much time together since New Year's Eve due to Lopez's packed work schedule, shares a second pal. Still, the fling is "still going really well," notes another insider. "They talk all the time."



The necklace isn't the first lavish display of Drake's affection. On December 29, the Canadian star decked out a Los Angeles church to look like a winter-wonderland themed formal after learning Bronx-native Lopez had never attended her prom. "He wanted her to have that experience," a source explained to Us at the time. While guests, including Lopez's best friend Leah Remini, looked on, the couple were crowned prom queen and king.



But Lopez wasn't the only one living out a dream from her youth. A Drake pal tells Us: "She was his childhood crush!"



