Not so fast, Internet. Drake denied a story circulating earlier this month that he asked a Muslim woman to remove her hijab at his concert with a post to Instagram on Friday, February 10.

“I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me,” the 30-year-old rapper captioned an image of himself performing onstage in front of an oversized blue orb. “At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans.”



A since-removed video of the moment shows the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker telling a female fan to take off her scarf at the o2 show on Monday, January 30. “You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might wanna take this off. You gotta turn this muthaf--ka up,” he says. “You gotta come out of that shit.”



There is no indication in the video that the “scarf” the woman is wearing is an article of religious clothing. In response to Drake’s alleged discrimination, many of his Muslim fans have called for a boycott of his music and posted memes witht he hashtag #DrakeIsOverParty.



“I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one,” Drake continued in his Instagram post. “I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us.”



The video was posted on Thursday, February 2, days before he stopped his show midway to make comments at another concert calling out all the “bulls--t going on in the world,” according to Paper magazine.

“So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs,” he said on Sunday, February 5. “My proudest moment ... if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people of all races and all places. … If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf--king mind. It’s on us to keep this s--t together. F--k that man.”



