Drew Scott is on the mend. The Property Brothers star, 39, suffered a hamstring injury during Dancing With the Stars rehearsal with partner Emma Slater on Sunday, September 24.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

In the clip above, Scott stops practicing mid-dance and appears to be in pain. “It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring," he says. "It felt like a snap, kind of."

As Scott ices his leg and attempts to recover, he expresses his doubts about performing. “Right now I can’t bend my leg and put weight on it,” he says. “I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying.”

While taking over Us Weekly's Instagram Story on Monday, Scott opened up about the injury. "Did you all hear a whimper last night," he captioned a video in which he says he feels hopeful about his recovery. "That was me....lol. I'm sooo mad I pulled my hamstring during rehearsal!"

Courtesy Drew Scott/Snapchat

Scott recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the grueling training process that resulted in a 27-pound weight loss before the live shows even began. "The thing about me is I’ve always have been good at picking up routines fast. I come from a martial arts background so we’d have to do combos and stuff,” Scott told Us. “That, I pick up fast. But it’s the fine points of the technique that my body hurts — pointing toes and putting my foot in, all this stuff and holding my frame. Oh my gosh it hurts."



Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Scott said he’s determined to help Slater get her second consecutive mirrorball trophy following her win last season with NFL player Rashad Jennings. "I want to make sure she gets the duo. I want to make sure she gets that second mirrorball,” he told Us. "Hopefully I can remember my routines.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and a new episode will also air on Tuesday, September 26.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!