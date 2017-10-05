Dwyane Wade Speaks Out After Gabrielle Union's Miscarriage Revelation

Her biggest supporter. Dwyane Wade spoke out on Wednesday, October 4, shortly after Gabrielle Union revealed that she has had at least eight or nine miscarriages throughout her life.

"My wife is one strong individual!!!" the 35-year-old NBA player tweeted to his more than seven million followers.

The Being Mary Jane actress, 44, and Wade tied the knot in April 2014. She is stepmom to Wade's kids Xavier, 3, Zion, 10, and Zaire, 15.

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle," Union writes in her forthcoming book, We're Going to Need More Wine.

The Bring It On star previously opened up about her fertility struggles during an interview with Redbook. "So far, it has not happened for us. A lot of my friends deal with this," she said in 2015.

The couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary together. To honor the milestone, they took a trip to Greece.

"I fell in love with him, I fell in love with Greece," she exclusively told Us Weekly at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party hosted by ELLE and IMG last month. "You know every time we travel overseas we find inspiration for everything that's going on in our lives and just being reminded to be grateful and have a good time. At the end of the day, if you can't have a good time with your man or significant other, I mean s--t.”

