Ed Sheeran has no time for social media haters! During his appearance on the Today show on Thursday, July 6, the “Shape of Me” singer clarified a recent report that he quit Twitter due to trolls.



Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

“I got asked in an interview if I read negative things and I was like, ‘I don’t even go on Twitter anymore,’” Sheeran explained to Matt Lauer of his original comments to The Sun. “But it’s not like I’ve quit it. I still post on Instagram and it goes to Twitter, but I’m just not going to wake up and read something and be like, ‘Oh, well that’s ruined my day.’ I don’t want to choose to do that anymore.”

“There’s so much positivity out there,” the 26-year-old musician added. “I’m just saying … as a human being, we always read the one negative one and ignore the others and I don’t want to do that. It’s just foolish to do when there’s so much love out there in the world, to look at the negative stuff. I’m just choosing not to read it.”

The Grammy winner also cleared up the report of him quitting Twitter on his Instagram, writing: “I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo.”

Lady Gaga, who’s own fans have thrown shade at Sheeran in the past, came to his defense on Wednesday, July 5th, tweeting a photo with him and saying: “What an incredible artist, I love Ed. @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

He may not be reading Twitter, but his performance on the Today show was wildly popular on the social media platform, with the hashtag #EdSheeranTODAY trending on Thursday morning. An estimated 12,000 people came out to watch him perform four songs live from his latest album, Divide.

