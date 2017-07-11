A little help from his friends! Ed Sheeran teased additional dates for his upcoming European tour with the help of two furry friends — his cats.



“More stadium dates going up tomorrow in Europe too, as pretty much all of that has gone too. Couldn't find a picture to tweet so here are my cats being sleepy and cute x,” the 26-year-old musician wrote of his two cats, who can be seen yawning and stretching in the clip posted to Instagram on Monday, July 10.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer, 26, who is headlining a massive U.K. tour beginning in 2018 announced on Tuesday, July 11, that he would add two additional shows in Ireland.

The nearly sold-out tour will commence in Cork, Ireland, on May 4 and Sheeran will tour through Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany and Austria before ending in Poland next August.

Sheeran is currently in the midst of a tour of the U.S. and Canada that runs through the beginning of October, before he heads to Asia and Australia.

As previously reported, the “Shape of You” singer made headlines earlier this month when he announced he was leaving Twitter. In a July 3 interview with The Sun, the "Galway Girl” singer said: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things.”

Sheeran clarified his comments during an appearance on the Today Show on Thursday, July 6, telling Matt Lauer, "I got asked in an interview if I read negative things and I was like, 'I don't even go on Twitter anymore,' but it's not like I've quit it. I still post on Instagram and it goes to Twitter, but I'm just not going to wake up and read something and be like, 'Oh, well that's ruined my day.' I don't want to choose to do that anymore."



The hitmaker continued: “There’s so much positivity out there. I’m just saying … as a human being, we always read the one negative one and ignore the others and I don’t want to do that. It’s just foolish to do when there’s so much love out there in the world, to look at the negative stuff. I’m just choosing not to read it.”

