Out of this world! Elle King has admitted she was high as f—- while walking the red carpet at the star-studded Grammys.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer made the candid revelation on Instagram on Monday, February 13, the day after she attended the music awards.

“Note to self,” she captioned a photo where she’s looking a little worse for wear. “Don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF.”

King wore a floral Teuta Matoshi dress and matching Lirika Matoshi flower headband, but admitted her clothing choice may have been a mistake.



Sometimes when you're accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A FUCKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

“Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins and you don’t realize you’re A F—KING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you,” she wrote.



This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

King, who is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, also took the opportunity to post a video of herself being interviewed while high, and apologized to her mom for her behavior.

The 27-year-old was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Dup/Group Performance category for her song “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley.



