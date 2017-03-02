Elon Musk and Amber Heard Credit: Taylor Hill/GC Images; Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Despite past romance rumors, Elon Musk and Amber Heard have a "casual" relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new,” the insider tells Us. “He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under L.A. and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.”

Earlier this week, the actress, 30, and the well-known tech billionaire and entrepreneur, 45 — who cofounded PayPal and other companies — reportedly accompanied one another to a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth Sequel: Truth to Power in Palo Alto, California, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“Call it what you want,” adds the source. “But they hang out and casually see each other whenever time permits."

In July 2016, another source told Us that the pair spent a weekend together at the Delano South Beach hotel in Miami Beach. The getaway occurred as Heard was in the midst of her contentious split from ex-husband Johnny Depp.



Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, and after many setbacks and accusations — including her claim that Depp, 53, had physically and verbally abused her — they settled their divorce for $7 million on August 16.

In January, the Danish Girl star’s lawyer confirmed that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had finalized their divorce. "It is a great day. All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is,” Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, told Us in a statement. “In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over.'"



