The dream team! Emma Stone, Paul McCartney and Alan Cumming sang show tunes together in New York City.

While enjoying a night on the town at Cumming’s new bar, Club Cumming, on Thursday, September 21, the Battle of the Sexes stars and the Beatles singer performed The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” together for a crowd of 30 people.

“Emma Stone walked in with Paul McCartney and Billie Jean King,” who she portrays in her new film Battle of the Sexes. “People were really chill about it and didn’t whip out their phones and take pictures but everyone was really [excited] and surprised,” an onlooker at the hip NYC hotspot told Us Weekly. “[They] asked people not to record it, which everyone obliged.”

The eyewitness added that the Oscar winner chatted with fans after the show as McCartney showed off his moves while dancing with people on the floor! “Alan deejayed,” the source continued. “It was super surreal and bizarre!”



Cumming later took to Instagram to revisit the fun moment. “Proving the ‘anything can happen’ mantra, last night at @clubcumming I sang ‘Part of Your World’ with Emma Stone and Paul McCartney backed us on harmonica,” the Good Wife alum caption a photo of himself, McCartney and Stone sharing a laugh onstage on Friday, September 22. “And that’s Jack Aronson on piano. Also revealing were Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana and Jake Shears! #clubcumming #yesreally.”

The X2 star, who attended Us Weekly’s Stylish New Yorkers Party on Tuesday, September 12, at the Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel in NYC, told Us on the carpet that his fashion muses are those who “are just comfortable with themselves and they do daring thing.” Added the actor, “But it always feels like they want to do it — they’re not doing it because other people are pressuring them into.”

