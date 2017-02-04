Chazelle’s girlfriend Olivia Hamilton, who was also traveling with the director, got Stone on the phone. “She said, ‘We’re going to bang on Ryan’s door,’ and she banged on the door and handed [the phone] to Ryan, and Damien was in such a state that I don’t think he even knew she called me,” the Birdman star said. “And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating.”



La La Land is up for a record 14 Oscar nominations, placing it in the same Hollywood echelon as iconic films like 1950’s All About Eve and 1997’s Titanic. Both Stone and Gosling are up for Best Actor nods in their respective categories.



On Sunday, January 29, Stone took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, causing the bubbly leading lady to trip over her words at the podium.



“Wow, um, to be an actor, playing an actor, receiving an [award] by a guild of actors, it’s pretty exceptional,” she began with a nervous laugh. “Oh, it’s counting me down. OK. Um, I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life.”

From the audience, Gosling looked bemused and used one hand to partially cover his face. At another point in her speech, when Stone gave stilted compliments to the Notebook actor, he even covered his face completely.



“Ryan, you’re the best,” Stone said, thanking her costar. “That’s just the truth. No one can argue it.” The pair have previously costarred in Crazy Stupid Love and Gangster Squad.

The Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 26, airing on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. Check back with Us Weekly for all the inside scoop!

