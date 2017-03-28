Facebook debuts its new 'Stories' feature. Credit: Courtesy Facebook

Look out, Evan Spiegel! Facebook debuted Snapchat-style Stories today in its main app on Tuesday, March 28, but not everyone is impressed with the nearly identical feature.

The social media site rolled out a new camera which allows users to add filters, frames or “masks” to their photos and videos. Once they're done decorating, people can add them to their story, share it to the news feed or direct-message it to a friend. Once content is shared to Stories, it vanishes after 24 hours. The pics and videos that are sent directly to friends disappear after they’ve been viewed and can be replayed once.

“Over the coming months, we plan to introduce new ways for the Facebook community to create their own frames and effects that can be used on any photo or video created with the new Facebook cameras,” Facebook shared on its News page. “Our goal is for the camera to be a home to hundreds of dynamic and fun effects that give you new ways to connect with friends, family, and your community.”

This isn’t the first time that Facebook has copied Snapchat. The company, which owns Instagram, added Instagram Stories to the photo-sharing app in August. Earlier this month, Facebook also introduced Messenger Day, a Snapchat clone app which lets people send disappearing pics.

While some people were excited for Facebook Stories’ launch, others said they just don’t need another platform with the same feature. “Facebook stories (like FB itself): for middle aged women to push content about their vacays, pets and children. Snore,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Facebook Stories are a thing now because nothing is sacred."

See more reactions below:

Facebook stories (like FB itself): for middle aged women to push content about their vacays, pets, and children. Snore. — tweetertinker (@tweeter_tinker) March 28, 2017

Wait so if I plagiarize, I get kicked out of college but when Facebook plagiarizes Snapchat, twice because of IG Stories, they make money? — Jerry Lundegaard (@TheGraphicsGawd) March 28, 2017

Facebook stories? So your aunties friend from that one BBQ 2 yrs ago can peep you getting bad & boujee on a Saturday night? I think not. — Allena Staples (@allenafaith) March 28, 2017

Snapchat Stories, Instagram Stories, Messenger Day, WhatsApp Status and now 'Facebook Stories'. There's too many stories 😭 — British Bromo (@britishbromo) March 28, 2017

Still fascinating to watch Facebook try to deal with Snapchat. In some ways I admire their willingness to copy and adapt to stay relevant. — Dustin Mierau (@dmierau) March 28, 2017

Honestly, @facebook is one bad feature away from losing me. Ads in the MIDDLE of videos? "Facebook stories"? I need this push. — Nicole Sievers (@SickNastNicole) March 28, 2017

Why is facebook trying so hard to be snapchat? 🙄 — Nico☀️ (@nicolesaysroar) March 28, 2017

