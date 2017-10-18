United and barking for a better cause! Famous dogs all over the world are linking paws in support of Pincause and the Humane Society’s Stop Puppy Mills campaign.



Pincause, an Ann Arbor-based animal advocacy organization, has sent adorable and chic pins to more than 150 notable pups — aka, Puptivists — to spread awareness about the horrible and inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills and to promote the importance of pet adoption.

Ella Bean, a puppy-mill survivor, is the inspiration behind the campaign. “The entire first part of Ella Bean’s life was spent in a cage without any medical care and love,” Hilary Sloan, Ella Bean’s owner, said of the pup, who was rescued days before she was scheduled to be euthanized.

Celebrities have also used their platforms to back this incredible cause. “Supporting the @pincause and the @humanesociety in efforts to #stoppuppymills,” Ireland Baldwin captioned an Instagram photo of herself sporting a colorful pin on Sunday, October 1. “#Puptivist.”

Courtesy of KatKuPhotography

Joining Ella Bean are other famous furry friends, including Popeye the Foodie, Sneakers the Corgi, French Dottie, The Pug Olive, Herman, Elke Vogelsang, Lizzie Bear and more.

“Dogs give us so much and demand so little in return,” expressed Nate Stevens, Pincause’s cofounder. “They can’t speak up so it’s our job to speak for them and work to end this cycle of animal abuse. I can’t wait to see what the Pincause and global Pubtivist community can do with this.”

