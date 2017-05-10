Could it be? Apple Music released a promo for Harry Styles' debut solo album on Tuesday, May 9, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the former One Direction singer's upcoming self-titled project.

The preview includes a close-up shot of Styles' hand as he writes the lyrics to "Two Ghosts," one of the 10 tracks on his new disc. Naturally, fans were quick to screenshot and zoom in on the handwritten lyrics — and they're convinced the song is about Styles' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Same lips, red / Same eyes, blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos," the lyrics appear to read. "But it's not you and it's not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can't touch what I see / We're not who we used to be / We're not who we used to be / We're just two ghosts singing in the..."

Let's break this down. In 2014, Swift released a song titled "Style" on her acclaimed album 1989. The chorus of the single, which is widely believed to be about Styles, includes the lyrics, "You've got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip classic thing that you like ... You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt."



After the British crooner's Apple Music promo was released, some fans took to social media to note the similarities in the lyrics, particularly the references to eyes, red lips and white shirts.

The singers briefly dated in 2012. Last month, Styles, 23, opened up about his short-lived romance with Swift, 27, during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying he's unsure if his ex's songs are about him. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that," he said. "I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs."



