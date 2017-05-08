It’s been quite the ride! The Fast and Furious franchise received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7. Watch it above!

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster accepted the golden popcorn statue on behalf of the entire cast and crew throughout the eight films.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Diesel gave a brief speech, reminiscing on how far the franchise has come since the first film. “In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo, and now 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’re giving us the Generation Award,” Diesel said. “I gotta thank our generation. I gotta thank a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise that didn’t matter what color your skin is or what country you’re from. When you’re family, you’re family.”

The xXx actor, 49, honored their late costar Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in November 2013 amid filming of Furious 7. “I could never stand on this stage and talk about Fast and Furious without giving love to my brother Pablo, our brother Pablo,” he said, using his nickname for Walker. “We hope you’re proud.”



The latest installment, Fate of the Furious, which premiered on April 14, smashed global box office records and raked in $532 million on opening weekend. It also starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris, Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell.

This year’s awards show marked the first time that the Generation Award, which celebrates great achievement in film, was given to a movie franchise instead of an individual actor or actress. Previous recipients of the award include Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise.



