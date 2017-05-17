David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Let the planning begin! Felicity Jones is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Charles Guard, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Lisvett Serrante/Startraksphoto.com

The Rogue One actress, 33, and Guard have been dating for two years. Jones, who has kept tight-lipped about the British director, recently attended the Met Gala solo earlier this month.

In December 2014, Jones, who was single at the time, opened up about relationships while promoting her Oscar-winning drama The Theory of Everything. "I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies," she told The Telegraph. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

This will be the first marriage for Jones, who is gearing up to reprise her role as Jyn Erso in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny. Last year, she discussed how having children might impact her career in the November 2016 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she said. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don't waste their time doing things they don't want to."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!