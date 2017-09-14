Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on Thursday, September 14, that they have called it quits after eight years of marriage. While the news shocked fans, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that things have been rocky for a while.

"They had been having problems for the past year," the insider tells Us. "He moved out around early spring. He has been gone most of this summer filming The Buddy Games in Canada."



A second source adds, "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work."

The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly: "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, married in January 2009. They share 4-year-old son Axl.

Earlier this year, the Transformers actor opened up about his marriage to the "London Bridge" singer. "A relationship starts one way, even when you get married, and it goes through a whole evolution. Ups and downs and back up," he exclusively told Us in April. "It only gets better."

Fergie has also spoken candidly about the peaks and valleys of their relationship. In a 2015 interview with Allure, she revealed that she and Duhamel sought marriage counseling. "He's not afraid," she told the magazine of her husband's willingness to regularly attend therapy sessions. "He doesn't feel like he's not man enough."

