Singing a different tune. Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui spoke candidly about self-love, the group’s new direction post-Camila Cabello and their upcoming third studio album in a new interview for Seventeen magazine’s September/October issue.

The hit-making singers, who are releasing their self-titled third studio album on August 25, looked at Cabello’s exit from the group in December 2016 as an opportunity for a fresh start.

"We’re focusing on this new era," Brooke, 24, explained to the mag. "We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative."

Kordei, 21, echoed Brooke's sentiments, saying: "It’s so beautiful having four women on the same page. There’s nothing we can’t get through together.”

And while the group leaned on each other during the loss, the women have individually worked on their own struggles towards self-love and acceptance — speaking candidly about their insecurities and how they have worked to become comfortable in their own skin.

Kordei, who is the only African American member in the group, hopes she can be an inspiration for underrepresented women in the entertainment industry.

"I’ve struggled with self-confidence in a different way than the other girls, in the sense that I’m the only black girl in the group," she explained . "It’s a problem that so many little girls – whether they’re African-American, Latin, whatever – can’t identify with what they see. Hopefully I can be a source of light. I feel like I have the power to influence a whole generation, which is overwhelming at times but also such a beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, Jauregui, 21, made headlines in November when she came out as bisexual in an deeply personal letter she penned to supporters of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"You can’t use the fact that I’m bisexual against me if that’s something I’m proud of,” she told the mag. "I feel motivated more than scared to share who I am because it makes me feel awesome when someone comes up to me and says that because of me she was able to find the strength to accept herself."

The September/October issue of Seventeen hits stands August 15.

