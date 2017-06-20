Fire Causes $50,000 in Damages to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Restaurant Sur (Radar Online)



Charlie Hunnam Looks Super Sexy in Simple Jeans and T-Shirt (OK! Magazine)



A New ‘xXx’ Movie Is in the Works (Men’s Fitness)



See the Mansion ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Want to Buy (Star Magazine)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!