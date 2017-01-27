Something to celebrate. Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa revealed on Wednesday, January 25, that he is still cancer-free three years following his diagnosis.

The reality star, 35, posted a text exchange between himself and his doctor on Instagram to share the news.

"So far all labs look great," his doctor wrote. "Nothing to suggest any badness from your thyroid cancer which is great news. I'll let you know any other results as I get them."

He added: "Your ultrasound was pristine. No thyroid issue and nothing suspicious in your neck. It is great news."

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Back in 2013, a registered nurse named Ryan Reade noticed a lump on El Moussa's neck while watching his HGTV series. Reade notified producers and El Moussa found out that he had thyroid cancer. He had his lymph nodes removed and underwent radiation treatment.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing... I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor... It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

"Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing... I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!" he captioned his screenshot on Wednesday. "Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor... It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!"

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center

Not everything is going perfect in his personal life, though. Last month, he and his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, announced that they were splitting after seven years of marriage.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek. He does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls," a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. "[Christina] thinks Tarek is an absolute pig."

The pair, however, continue to work together and coparent their two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



