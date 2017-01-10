Officially flopped. Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from his wife, Christina El Moussa, People magazine reported on Monday, January 9, citing his lawyer.



His decision comes after the couple announced via a joint statement last month that they had separated after seven years of marriage, following an incident where police were called to their home last year.

As previously reported, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported to the couple’s home this past May in response to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” One of Christina’s friends told police that she saw Tarek take a gun from his safe before walking out into the woods, but he claimed he was only carrying the weapon to protect himself from “mountain lions and rattlesnakes.” After the news of the fight broke months later, the HGTV stars further shocked fans when they announced their split in a joint statement on December 12.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the exes, who are the parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

Tarek previously took to Instagram on New Year's Eve and reflected on the eventful past year they've had.



“It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself,” he wrote. “Today, going into 2017, I've learned i'm much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!”

The pair, who are currently remaining cordial and are coparenting for the sake of their kids, have since started seeing other people. Christina has reportedly been dating the family contractor while Tarek had a short-lived fling with their former nanny.

