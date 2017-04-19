Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Houston

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Houston on Friday, April 14, for the second time in three months. His spokesman told Reuters, however, that the politician “is going to be fine.”

According to spokesman Jim McGrath, the 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest."

"It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," McGrath added in the statement to Reuters. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."

As previously reported, Bush was hospitalized in the ICU in January. His wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also hospitalized at the same time for bronchitis. They were released on January 30 and made their first post-hospital joint appearance while overseeing the the coin toss at Super Bowl LI on February 5.

Bush, who served as the 41st President of the United States from 1989 to 1992, is the oldest living former president.

