“Geri gave birth to a baby boy at weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces,” the rep tells Us, adding that he made his debut at 8:40 a.m. “Both mother and baby are doing well.” According to the rep, the little bundle of joy’s name is Montague George Hector Horner.

The 44-year-old singer shared a stunning black-and-white photo of her son’s tiny feet on Instagram, with the caption, “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty 👶🏼,” she captioned the touching picture.



Halliwell is already mother of daughter Bluebell Madonna, 10, with her ex, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Montague is her first child with husband Christian Horner, whom she married in May 2015. Horner is also father of daughter Olivia, 2.



Halliwell and Horner first announced the happy pregnancy news in October 2016 with a cute hand-drawn cartoon of a pregnant woman via Instagram with the caption, “God bless Mother Nature #mamaspice 👶🏼.”



In an interview with The Telegraph back in July 2016, Halliwell opened up about how motherhood has brought out the best in her.

"Having Bluebell changed everything. You have someone else to think of; you want to pass on all the right lessons and be a good mother," she told the publication at the time. "It's so lovely to share that with my husband and be our own team."



